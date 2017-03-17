Turok 2: Seeds of Evil remaster is on Steam right now

Since none of us ever had the chance to see real life dinosaurs in the flesh, it's natural that we'd want to shoot at them in videogames. So it was nice that the original Turok remaster turned out well, and it's even better that its sequel – Turok 2: Seeds of Evil – has just appeared on Steam.

The remaster boasts a new engine and, as a result, "improved graphics". The system results are naturally not too demanding, but if you must see them they're published below. The game is currently $14.99.

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 7 (64-bit required)

Processor: Intel Quad Core 1.7 GHZ CPU

Graphics: Any GPU that supports a minimum of OpenGL 3.2

Storage: 1 GB available space

Sound Card: 100% DirectX compatible sound card or onboard sound

Additional Notes: Intel CPUs rendering graphics may not be OpenGL 3.2+ compatible.

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit required)

Storage: 1 GB available space

Sound Card: 100% DirectX compatible sound card or onboard sound