Toukiden 2, a monster-slaying RPG, comes to Steam in March

Released in 2015, Toukiden: Kiwami was a pretty decent take on the Monster Hunter formula. Games aping that classic series are welcome as far as I'm concerned, especially since Nintendo seems to have a stranglehold on it nowadays. So it's good news that Toukiden 2 is releasing in the west this March.

That's according to a new trailer, embedded below, which specifies that it'll launch March 21 in North America and March 24 in Europe and Australia. It's easy to zone out on the story in games like this, but the general narrative gist is this: some entity known as Oni "ravaged" the world during the Awakening, during which time a lone Slayer – the player-character – got drawn into a portal, awakening ten years later in a strange village.

He doesn't stay there and lead a peaceful life however: that would make a boring videogame. I played a bit of the predecessor and found it to be a nice diversion if you're into loot grinds and protracted battles with oversized beasts.