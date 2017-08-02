Total War: Warhammer to get 30 free elite units next week

In celebration of its 30th birthday, Total War developer Creative Assembly is treating Total Warhammer fans to a load of new and, most importantly, free elite units.

As of August 10, Total War: Warhammer-ers will be gifted 30 new Regiments of Renown—a list that compliments the already present Beastmen, Bretonnia, Chaos Warriors, Norsca and Wood Elves.

More on what exactly the above entails will be discussed at 3pm BST/7am PST on the Total War Twitch channel, however check out the screens below for a better idea.

In a coinciding press release, Creative Assembly notes that the original Shogun: Total War, released in 2000, began life as an RPG "based on the Ming-dynasty Chinese novel Journey to the West." Huh, I did not know this.