Total War: Warhammer 3 delayed into 2022

By

Tomorrow's reveal of the Grand Cathay faction will take place as scheduled.

Warhammer 2 DLC
(Image credit: Sega)

Creative Assembly's strategy epic Total War: Warhammer 3 has been delayed. Originally expected to be out later this year, the developers announced today that it won't actually arrive until early in 2022.

"While it's tempting to rush to the finish line as it comes into view, we have made the decision to give it a little more time by moving the launch of Total War: Warhammer 3 from 2021 to early 2022," chief product officer Rob Bartholomew said.

"The wait won't be much longer, and we'll have plenty of new information for you in the meantime. The new date will make for a stronger release and the best first step into a new era for Total War: Warhammer. We don't consider this release the end of our trilogy, but the start of years of content and support as we continue to bring the jaw-dropping scale of Games Workshop's fantasy universe to Total War."

The good news is that Creative Assembly confirmed that the big reveal of the "mysterious and majestic" Grand Cathay faction, "a land of harmony, of great celestial cities and dragons, and of one of the most powerful armies in the world," will take place tomorrow as originally scheduled. That reveal will also provide more information on siege battles and the Realms of Chaos.

While you wait for all that to happen, you can get a closer look at Total War: Warhammer 3's new "survival battles" in our August preview.

2022 is looking awfully healthy, with Elden Ring, Stalker 2, Starfield, Company of Heroes 3, Baldur's Gate 3, Ark 2, Gotham Knights, and some other bigger-studio games planned or predicted for next year.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
