Total War: Warhammer 2's Mortal Empires campaign will contain 117 factions

Total War: Warhammer 2’s mega campaign finally has a name: Mortal Empires. We’ve known about Creative Assembly’s plans to create a new campaign out of content from both the first game and its sequel since the game was announced, but a new blog post breaks down exactly what it’s going to look like.

Mortal Empires will take the New World and the Old World, complete with their various races and leaders, and combine them to create a new map. It’s not quite as straightforward as squashing these huge maps together, though.

“We’ll be taking the iconic territory of the Old World you know from the first game and expanding outwards to the West, taking in key territories from Lustria, the Southlands, Naggaroth and Ulthuan to massively expand the playable area,” reads the blog post. “It’s not a straight stitch-‘n’-fit job, and it can’t be—the Old World and Eye of The Vortex campaign maps are designed to be standalone; they’re different shapes and don’t ‘fit together’.”

It’s still going to be huge, however. When it launches as part of a post-release update, Mortal Empires will contain 35 leaders and 25 starting positions, 117 factions and 295 settlements. The only thing that will be missing is the Norsca faction, as it was the last to be developed. The Norscans will be added later.

Warhammer 2 introduces quite a lot of changes to the campaign map, and Creative Assembly’s confirmed that many of them will be applied to Mortal Empires. Rogue armies, treasure hunting, sea encounters (as well as storms, shallows and reefs), choke point maps, climate suitability… it’s a long list. What’s not mentioned is rituals, powerful spells that the Warhammer 2 factions can use during the Vortex campaign.

As great as this all sounds, it does come with a warning: turn times will be increased. It’s inevitable, I suppose, given the increased size and scope.

Total War: Warhammer 2 is due out on September 28.