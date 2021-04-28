Total War: Rome Remastered system requirements are here

Total War: Rome Remastered is almost upon us, and if you fancy it, you can preload it on Steam right now. Helmed by Feral Interactive, the 4K makeover adds 16 new playable factions, bringing a 17-year-old classic into the modern age.

Sega and Creative Assembly have published an FAQ on the release, detailing everything you’ll get if you buy it and posting a new set of system requirements that are slightly less demanding than a previously published version. When you buy the game on Steam you’ll also get the Enhanced Graphics Pack, which will “upgrade textures on the campaign map and in battles.”

Also, for those who don’t already have it and want to see how things looked back in 2004, you’ll get the original Rome: Total War thrown in too. Oh, and if you already own the original on Steam, you’ll get the remaster for 50 percent off. But if you own it on disc, you’re out of luck.

Here are the system requirements, straight from the FAQ:

Minimum requirements for Total War: Rome Remastered

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809)

Processor: Intel i3 series | AMD FX-4000 series

Memory: 6GB* RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 600 series (1GB VRAM) | AMD HD 7000 series (1GB VRAM) | Intel UHD 620

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 45GB available space

Additional Notes:

PC Integrated graphics chipsets require 8GB RAM, e.g. Intel HD/UHD series

Estimated performance on Low settings at 1080p (66% gameplay resolution scaling): 30 FPS

Framerate may drop in large-scale, graphics-intensive battles.

Recommended requirements for Total War: Rome Remastered

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 20H2)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4570 | Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 4GB | AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 45GB available space

Additional Notes:

Estimated performance on High settings at 1080p: 60 FPS

Framerate may drop in large-scale, graphics-intensive battles.

If you’re using the Enhanced Graphics Pack, here are the minimum requirements:



OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4570 | Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 4GB | AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: Additional 30GB available space