Torment: Tides of Numenera Kickstarter to kick off this Wednesday

InXile are winding up for their second major Kickstarter campaign with Torment: Tides of Numenera, a sort of thematic follow-up to Planescape: Torment. Based on Monte Cook's Numenera pen and paper RPG, this spiritual successor will lay down the internet's equivalent of a busker's hat this Wednesday, March 6th, looking for a currently unspecified amount to ensure the game's existence.

And while Chris Avellone, the original Torment's lead designer, is currently busy with Project Eternity, Obsidian's own Kickstarter RPG success, he has given the inXile team his blessing, in the form of a video presentation of post-it notes and thumbs ups.

Quite the endorsement.

All we know about the project so far are some light plot details. According to inXile, "In Torment: Tides of Numenera, players will have to decide for themselves the eternal question, what does one life matter?

"Numenera's Ninth World is a fantastic vision of a world in which massive civilizations continue to rise and fall with only cities, monuments, and artifacts left behind to serve as reminders of their past existence. These reminders have become part of the accumulated detritus of eons and now this assortment of ancient power is there for the taking.

"The humans of the Ninth World call the ancient power left behind the numenera. One of these humans has discovered a way to harness the numenera to grow strong, to cheat death, to skip across the face of centuries in a succession of bodies. But he discovers an unexpected side effect: You."

The developer claims that Tides of Numenera will thematically link to Planescape: Torment through, "complex and nuanced morality decisions, carefully contemplating deep and reactive choices with consequences that echo throughout the game." Hopefully we'll get a more detailed look at that come Wednesday.

inXile are also working on Wasteland 2, which raised nearly $3 million last year. The first major game footage for that project was revealed last month.