Torment: Tides of Numenera is the most funded Kickstarter game ever, watch the wrap party live

At over $4,150,000 (including PayPal donations), inXile's Torment: Tides of Numenera has become the most successful Kickstarter game of all time, beating out its old school RPG renaissance cousin, Obsidian's Project Eternity. The devs are having a big wrap party for the last hour or so, which you can check out above (assuming it hasn't already ended before you read this).

We've been talking with the minds behind Torment all week. Check out our interviews with inXile's head honcho, Brian Fargo , project consultant on loan from Obsidian, Chris Avellone , and two principal writers, creative lead Colin McComb and New York Times best-selling author Patrick Rothfuss .

Though it has obviously been successful, there are still unmet Kickstarter stretch goals at $4.25 million and $4.5 million.