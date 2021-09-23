These are the best players in FIFA 22

The FIFA 22 ratings are in. Whether you're playing as a manager at a big club in Career Mode, or putting together your dream XI in FIFA Ultimate Team, it's worth knowing the finest footballers set to grace EA's next take on the (virtual) beautiful game. Otherwise you can just debate each placement with your Co-op Seasons squad. Trust us, putting together a top 100 cannot be done without (virtual) fisticuffs.

Anyway, the last 12 months have been taken into account, with the best players in each of the major leagues listed. There isn't too much movement at the very top, but, surprise, surprise, Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi retains his spot at the top of the tree. Will that remain the case next year, following his dramatic move to PSG?

Also not a shock is Kylian Mbappe's meteoric rise to fifth, with Robert Lewandowski displacing the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo in second. There's plenty to take in when it comes to the FIFA 22 top 100 player ratings. Below you'll find the best 100 players in the game, so you know who to save your chairman's millions for.

FIFA 22 ratings: The top 100 players this year

Here are the best players in FIFA 22 in descending order, along with their overall stats, position, and current club: