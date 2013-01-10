Tons of Indie Speed Run games available to play, for free, now

Indie Speed Run is a rather nifty gamejam with a number of high-profile names attached. From November 26th to January 6th, developers were invited (well, after paying a $25 fee) to create a game from scratch in the indie-stry standard jam period of 48 hours. As of the 7th, the entry period is closed, which means the games are now online for us - and the judges - to play. Hooray! You'll find them on The Escapist (they organised the event), including creepy typing game Abby - Jurassic Dark and the extraordinarily named Buforella and Her Quinwa MaoMao , which I'm fairly certain isn't a euphemism for anything. Fairly .

There's no over-arching theme to the jam, but the developer/s behind each game were randomly assigned various themes and elements as the competition began, which will have a heavy bearing on the scoring process. If you were wondering, that's already begun, with your favourite indie developers - including Kellee "Journey" Santiago, Ron "Double Fine" Gilbert, Jason "Passage" Rohrer, and Notch "Markus Persson" Minecraft - judging the entries as we speak . Probably. I mean, they could just as easily be eating toast instead. This indie supergroup will whittle the games down to a small number of finalists, which Ben "Yahtzee" Croshaw will then evaluate at the start of February, presumably by speaking very quickly into a microphone. The ultimate winner, revealed on February 5th, will receive $2,500.

In the meantime, here's a ton of free games . (Thanks, IndieGames !)