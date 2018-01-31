Titanfall developer Respawn's Star Wars game likely to release by March 2020

It's been nearly two years since we found out that Titanfall studio Respawn Entertainment was working on a third-person action game set in the Star Wars universe, and we still know very little about the project. But we do at least now have a rough release window: it's likely to arrive at some time between April 2019 and April 2020.

That's according to Blake Jorgensen, CFO of EA, which bought Respawn last year for more than $400 million. He said on an earnings call yesterday that the game, which hasn't yet got a title, is likely to release during EA's 2020 fiscal year (April 1 2019 to March 31 2020). He didn't give any more information about the content of the game.

It's likely that Respawn's Star Wars game will arrive before Battlefront 3. Jorgensen said that EA has not decided when, or even if, a sequel to Battlefront 2 will arrive. As Shaun wrote yesterday, that game is missing its sales targets, which is probably down to the controversy surrounding its loot box system.

Given that Respawn's game was announced in 2016, we might have hoped to see it slightly sooner than 2019. However, we should remember that the studio is also busy working on a new Titanfall game. Let's hope it's as good as Titanfall 2.