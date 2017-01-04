Kingston's new flash drive is a 2TB monster, due in February

Kingston Digital has unveiled the Kingston DataTraveler Ultimate Generation Terabyte flash drive, which isn't a particularly catchy name, but it's an impressive little USB stick.

According to SlashGear, the USB 3.0 drive is just 72 x 26.9 x 21mm, but has a capacity of 2TB, which until recently was a size only reserved for standard hard drives. Now, according to Kingston, you can carry around storage in the palm of your hand which has room for up to 70 hours of 4K videos.

The new drive is made with a zinc-alloy metal casing giving it some good shock resistance, and it can handle extreme temperatures too. When it's in use, it can still operate from anywhere between -13F and 140F, and in storage it can handle as low as -40F all the way up to 185F.

There's also a 1TB capacity model available, and both come with a five year warranty. However, the prices of both models are yet to be revealed, so keep an eye out for that. They're due for release in February, so expect more information soon.