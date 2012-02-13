Popular

Tim Schafer talks Double Fine’s uphill battle to publish games on PC

By

Is there any bigger darling on the internet than Tim Schafer and Double Fine right now? After all, you guys forked over north of a million bucks just to see the man revisit the point-and-click adventure genre, a wonderful little gaming niche where bigwig publishers fear to tread.

Related to that, late last year our very own Logan Decker sat down with Tim (and Double Fine's mysterious millionaire/heroic partner, Steven Dengler ) to talk about the uphill battle involved in simply porting games like Costume Quest and Psychonauts. Have a watch.

