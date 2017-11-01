This No Man's Sky player won't stop building intergalactic fast food restaurants

There is something painfully sad about a man building everything from a strip club to a Taco Bell in a videogame where no one will ever interact with them. But such is the path that YouTuber Boid Gaming has embarked upon—a path to fill his No Man's Sky galaxy full of empty KFCs, McDonalds, and, yes, even a monolithic Pepsi can. This dude loves brands.

I wish I could understand what motivation there is for such an endeavor, but I can only guess that Boid Gaming, after getting to the center of No Man's Sky's galaxy and realizing there is no meaning or purpose, has gone absolutely mad. For several months, he has been showcasing his intergalactic fast food restaurants on his YouTube channel.

Here's a dramatic reveal of a Kentucky Fried Chicken.

There's a surprising level of artistry here, in that each of his fast food restaurants definitely captures their aesthetic while still feeling suitably sci-fi. The No Man's Sky Foundation update introduced base building, but the tools aren't too complex, so putting together a rather nice looking McDonalds is a win in my books. But with each video I watch, I get a little sad seeing how empty these establishments are. They should be full of people, but instead, just like No Man's Sky, they're lifeless. I mean, can you even call it a strip club if no one is stripping inside of it?

And I don't even know where to begin talking about this giant Pepsi can he built. But I like to imagine that, millions of years from now, some civilization will discover its existence and send a manned mission to see it in person, triggering the conception of a giant, fizzy, god-baby.

Boid Gaming has a lot of impressive builds on his YouTube channel you should check out—especially if you just love brands. You can also check out this complete list of everything he's made so far and download his bases into your own version of No Man's Sky.