This new World of Warcraft weapon is just a floppy fish

A new expansion for World of Warcraft always means a ton of new equipment to collect, but I really wasn't expecting one of them to be a floppy fish. But, alas, a player by the name of Stan has dug out this incredible find from the Battle for Azeroth beta. It's name is the Stinkrot Smasher and it's a one-handed mace (yes, that means you can duel wield it!) that's actually just a floppy fish.

World of Warcraft's arsenal is usually comprised of giant flaming swords and bows infused with the souls of the damned, but I think slapping blood gods in the face with this thing will make a nice contrast. In the beta, the Stinkrot Smasher is listed as a world drop (meaning it's found randomly in the open world) and is bind-on-equip so you can buy it off the auction house if lady luck is not in your favor.

I wouldn't be surprised, however, to see that change by the time Battle for Azeroth launches. Our next issue of the magazine features extensive interviews with Blizzard about the creation of Battle for Azeroth, and senior game designer Jeremy Feasel explained that the new Island Expeditions mode had some pretty whacky rewards to look forward to, and I feel like a floppy fish mace could be one of them.

Battle for Azeroth is out on August 13 for North America and August 14 for Europe.