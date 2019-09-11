Popular

This game turns Tetris into a roguelike dungeon crawler, and it's playable in your browser

By

It's a prototype but it's already really fun.

(Image credit: Square Dev)

4-Block Dungeon has an amazing yet simple concept: what if Tetris pieces were traversable dungeons? And what if the player needed to manage not only the layout of the Tetris piece dungeon, but also a tiny playable character inside? 

That's the objective in this neat browser prototype, which indie developer SquareAnon uploaded following some very enthusiastic feedback on Twitter. Here's the initial Tweet, with an animated gif that sums it all up:

"The goal of this prototype version of the game is to collect as much loot and level up by defeating the enemies before the map gets filled to the top," reads the description on SquareDev's itch.io page. "When that happens, a portal will appear. Reaching it will mean victory." Honestly though, just handling the game is a lot of fun.

The playable knight has an array of tools at their disposal which can prove handy if they become trapped: hammers can "create a tile of walkable ground", pickaxes break walls, and bombs can destroy tiles in order to combine those nearby.

While already fun, 4-Block Dungeon is still just an early prototype, and there's not  any guarantee that it'll blossom into a fully fledged project. That said, there seems to be a lot of enthusiasm for it. Check out the rest of SquareDev's itch.io stuff here.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments