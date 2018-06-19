This Dell ultrathin 27-inch IPS monitor is $320 ($380 off) right now

B&H is running a 'Mega Deal Zone' right now, with hundreds of products on sale. Most of them are camera-related, but there are a few other interesting tech deals on offer. One of them is the Dell S2718D monitor, which is currently $319.95—a savings of $380 over MSRP.

This is one of Dell's ultrathin monitors, with incredibly-small bezels and a nice minimalist design. Sadly there's no FreeSync or G-Sync functionality, but it does support HDR10 and covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut. As such, not only is it great for 60FPS gaming (especially with newer games that support HDR), but it's also a good choice for graphic design/photography.

For input, you get one USB Type-C port and one HDMI. For output, there's a 3.5mm headphone jack and two USB Type-A connectors.

You can buy it from B&H here . The sale ends tomorrow (June 20) at midnight Eastern Time.