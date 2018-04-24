This AMD Ryzen 7 1700 desktop with a Radeon RX 560 is on sale for $600

Graphics card prices are starting to inch down towards MSRP, but there is still a long way to go. With that being the case, it makes more sense than ever to consider a prebuilt PC, even though we much prefer to roll our own rigs. If you're thinking about buying a pre-assembled system, you can snag a budget gaming PC from Costco for $600.

It's the Lenovo Ideacentre 720, which Costco has marked down $100. There is a $15 shipping charge if you're not able to pick it up locally, but even with shipping, it's a relatively friendly price for a gaming desktop.

If you pop the hood on this desktop, you'll find an AMD Ryzen 7 1700 processor paired with 16GB of DDR4-2400 RAM and a Radeon RX 560 graphics card. For storage, it has a 1TB hard drive (7200 RPM), and a DVD writer to boot.

That's a serviceable setup for the money. One possible angle to consider is if you're in need of a new gaming PC, you could buy this now and upgrade the GPU later, once prices settle down. The caveat with that approach is you'll probably have to swap out the 400W power supply too, but high quality PSUs are pretty cheap these days.

This system also sports onboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi, which isn't always found at this price point. Other connectivity options include two USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, VGA and HDMI outputs, two headphone/mic combo ports, a GbE LAN port, and 5.1 audio ports. It also has a media card reader.

Go here to grab this desktop.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.