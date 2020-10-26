This 3D house tour is basically a found art horror game

Lousville, Kentucky is best-known as the hometown of the late Muhammad Ali, the greatest of all time. But now it has a new claim to fame: one of the weirdest 3D property viewing experiences you'll ever have. It's hosted here by property agents Redfin.

At first you might think, hey, it's a little messy. No worse than a few of my old student flats, eh? OK I never kept four crates of Monster on a table, did occasionally dust, and tended not to leave creepy stuffed toys lying around but, as the estate agent's description goes, "this is a must see."

What you must see is that the starting floor is just the tip of the batshit iceberg. The reason this house quickly comes to seem like a game environment is that it feels like a badly-made user map rather than an actual building that exists. Follow the first exit sign downstairs. Gawp.

Among such delights as a wall-mounted urinal, a giant stash of porn DVDs next to a walk-in shower-stroke-bath, and what appears to be a stuffed cat, this place just keeps on giving. The questions pile up. What deranged architect built this place? Who were its inhabitants, apart from mad eBay traders? At one point you may clock that Jordan Peterson self-help book where the big message is tidy your bedroom: looks like they didn't get around to reading that one.

This unique viewing opportunity was first spotted by Pat Ashe, whose tweet pretty much nails the experience:

My game of the year so far is the 3D walkthrough of this house: https://t.co/bwRIKgWRDxOctober 26, 2020

I've had this thing open in my browser for hours now, and it's irresistible. This house is a maze, unlike any other residential building I've seen, and the internal dimensions of it don't seem to match up with what's inside. Every time you think you've seen it all, there's another corridor hidden behind a stack of b-movies, which itself will lead to another room of dust-covered curios.

If the excellent House of Leaves was a 3D tour, it would be this 3D tour. It's not even that there's anything explicitly scary here. It's just one of the weirdest residences you'll see and, in its odd dimensions and haphazard layout, feels unmistakably like a mod that fell into the real world. If you have five minutes check it out: but don’t blame me if you're in there for much, much longer.