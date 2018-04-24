This 128GB Corsair M.2 SSD is just $65 right now

There have been plenty of sales on SATA SSDs recently, but not so much for NVMe/M.2 drives. They're much faster, but also usually demand a much higher price than SATA models. If you've been looking for an M.2 drive, Corsair's 128GB MP500 is only $64.99 right now.

This is a $45 discount from the previous price of $109.74. In real world testing, the MP500 achieves sequential read speeds of about 2,200 MB/s, and sequential write speeds of 1500 MB/s. You can read more about the performance of M.2 drives in our guide to the best NVMe SSD.

You can buy the MP500 from Amazon or Newegg. Both stores currently have it for the same price.

