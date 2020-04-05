These sweet Stardew Valley mods animate the game's static objects

Some of Stardew Valley’s items are a bit boring, especially the magical ones. They just sit there, you pick them up, and you’re not even that proud to have found them. You wouldn’t show them off in your house because they just… sit there. This is no longer true, thanks to the work of intrepid modder Gervig91’s series of Animated Stuff mods. First there’s Animated Slime Eggs and Loot, for your glowy solar essences and spinning void bits. There’s also Animated Furniture and Stuff to give life to some of the more boring things in your house. Finally, Animated Food and Drinks makes every item in the game a steamy delight to observe. How can you resist these delights?

I mean just look at this lad:

Did I mention there’s goopy slime eggs? I did?

It's a simple change that really brightens up the room for those of you who like to do a bit of decorating around your Stardew home. To boot, you can pretty easily disable any animations you don’t like. You’ll have to pull down a few other mods to get them working, but installing SMAPI, Content Patcher, and Content Patcher Animations isn’t very hard at all. At least, not compared to the hard work that went into this:

A beautiful find, RPS colleagues.