These replica Dark Souls rings won’t stop your legs from breaking

One of our Discord and comment moderators, CrazyCanuck, pointed my droopy Dark-Souls-loving mug towards these beauties, near perfect recreations of the Silvercat Ring and Havel’s Ring. They're not available quite yet, set for delivery sometime this summer, but you can get a good look at both from all angles over on the TorchTorch store.

Unfortunately, they do not literally grant the powers listed under their description in the store. So as a reminder, don't jump down any wells with the Silvercat Ring. You likely won't find any secret passages or have any Murukami-esque WW2 flashbacks. Same goes for Havel's Ring. Hell, even if you're at the gym trying to increase your equip load, take the sucker off. Imagine pinching the skin beneath the thing. Oof.

At $155, they’re not cheap, but for that kind of deft craftsmanship, you’ll need to pay up. They're great gifts for anyone that just completed The Ringed City and can't come to terms with the Dark Souls series coming to a close. With one of these lovelies on their finger, they'll have a constant reminder that nothing gold can stay, including that very ring which will someday, through the slow crawl of time and erosion and entropy, return to dust in its most basic mineral forms and settle at the bottom of some nasty post-apocalyptic duck pond.

And really, that's not too far off from how the series wraps up.