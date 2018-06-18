Popular

There's an Unreal Tournament demake for Atari 2600 you can play in your browser

The classic first-person shooter, now in top-down 2D.

Unreal Tournament, as in the 1999 multiplayer first-person-shooter, has been demade for a new platform—the Atari VCS, aka the Atari 2600, a 41-year-old console. Fortunately you don't need to have kept your Atari since 1977 to play it, as UT 2600 runs in an emulator or can be enjoyed right in your browser.

This bleepy, chunky, 2D version of Unreal Tournament features capture-the-flag and deathmatch modes, can be played with a friend locally or online, and includes various classic pickups and weapons like everyone's favorite gun, the flak cannon.

UT 2600 is still in beta at the moment, but there are plans for a physical cartridge release in the future. In the meantime, check it out here.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
