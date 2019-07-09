There's a new Turok game releasing this month, but it's not what you're expecting

(Image credit: Universal Studios Interactive)

Turok is a name synonymous with ultra-violent games about murdering dinosaurs with guns called the 'Cerebral Bore'. But did you know that the Turok games are (very loosely) based on comic books dating back to the 1950s? And more to the point, did you know that there's a new Turok game coming out later this month called Turok: Escape from Lost Valley? It's not a first-person shooter, it has a distinct lack of gore, and surprisingly: it's very, very cute.

The game is developed by Pillow Pig and published by Universal Studios Interactive Entertainment. It's actually the result of a developer challenge hosted by that publisher and Unity, which tasked studios with creating games based on a selection of five Universal Studios properties: Back to the Future, Battlestar Galactica, Voltron, Jaws and Turok. In addition to the latter, Voltron is also getting a game adaptation on July 25.

As for the game itself, it releases July 25 and is a whimsically styled isometric adventure game. "Encounter iconic creatures from the Turok comic series with a cute but dangerous twist," reads the description. "Master the art of the knife and the bow as you encounter adorable but deadly enemies, discover a path through unique environments, and choose the best weapon for the enemy in front of you."

While anyone eagerly anticipating a new first-person Turok will likely feel frustrated, the game does look pretty cool. Check out the trailer below.