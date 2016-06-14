There may be a Bulletstorm remaster in the works

Of all the ways for a game to be revealed, finding a folder titled 'Bulletstorm Remaster' on an unrelated USB stick is...well, it's quite something isn't it? Multiple outlets are reporting that a USB stick from Microsoft (often used to deliver assets to the press) contained a hidden surprise: a folder full of screenshots seemingly for a Bulletstorm re-release.

Mistake, or purposeful leak? Who knows, but here are the screenshots, if you're interested. They do look suitably remaster-y:

A prettier Bulletstorm not tied to *spit* Games For Windows Live would be a wonderful thing, but obviously we don't know whether this is real, or in active development yet.