Popular

The Wolf Among Us trailer cries wolf ahead of Friday's launch

By

The Wolf Among Us

Telltale's adaptation of comic Fables will be unleashing Grimm-dark fantasy noir from this Friday. Today's slightly premature launch trailer introduces you to lead character Bigsby, who is simultaneously a wolf, a sheriff, and a nemesis of pigs. As you'll see from the trailer, Telltale are drawing heavily from The Walking Dead's winning formula, promising choice, consequence, and cartoon scowls.

Available now as a full season pre-order , the game will follow an episodic format, with five episodes planned in total. The first episode is titled Faith, and it will be followed by Smoke and Mirrors, A Crooked Mile, In Sheep's Clothing and Cry Wolf. Only two terrible wolf puns? I admire that restraint.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments