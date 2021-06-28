The Witcher season 2 trailer, release date, cast, and everything else we know

The Witcher season 2 was slowed down by Covid-19 precautions, but the Netflix show managed to wrap up filming in April 2021 and is now "deep" into post-production. It'll probably be released this year at some point. We're not entirely sure when, but Netflix has already ordered a third season, so it knows it has something people like. We enjoyed The Witcher's first season a lot. We went in skeptical, but Henry Cavill killed it as Geralt, and the disjointed timelines were an effective way to present Andrzej Sapkowski's stories from the Witcher books.

In The Witcher season 2, the story should progress in some interesting (more linear) ways now that the first season has set the stage. Here's everything we know about it, including the very brief teaser trailer shown at Netflix Geeked Week. The next event where we'll see something is WitcherCon in July, which interestingly includes CD Projekt Red.

The Witcher season 2 release date: 2021? According to an old AMA with showrunner Lauren Hissrich, The Witcher season 2 will premiere sometime in 2021, but a more specific date hasn't been announced. Filming for season 2 wrapped at the beginning of April. Hissrich announced in May that they're "deep into post-production" on season 2, meaning we're getting much closer to a premiere. Production on The Witcher season 2 had a couple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Netflix suspended production on all of its shows during the first several months of the coronavirus pandemic. The Witcher cast reunited on set starting on August 17, 2020, and then filming was halted in November 2020 due to four crew members testing positive. It was resumed, but in December 2020, Henry Cavill suffered a minor injury on set that slowed filming again.

(Image credit: Netflix / CD Projekt)

Probably! Netflix didn't announce a Witcher season 2 release date during its Geeked Week stream, but it did announce an event called WitcherCon that's taking place on July 9. Interestingly, while the Witcher show is based on the books and not the games, Netflix is working with Witcher RPG developer CD Projekt Red on the event. This is the first time we're aware of the two parties collaborating.

The event promises:

"Deep dives into the making of The Witcher games, live action series, anime film, and merchandise, including exclusive behind-the-scenes footage," and also "Interactive panels spotlighting the people who brought The Witcher to life in-game and on-screen, featuring breaking news from the Netflix series and never-before-seen reveals from across The Witcher franchise. "

The Witcher season 2 trailers and teasers

While we wait for the possibility of a full trailer at Witcher Con in July, here are a couple very quick teasers that Netflix has debuted in the weeks leading up to the event.

The first was a very brief teaser trailer for The Witcher season 2 was shown during Netflix's Geeked Week event on June 11, focused on Ciri.

The only dialogue in the teaser is:

"I need to understand."

"No!"

"Geralt!"

What does Ciri need to understand? What is being responded to in the negative? Where is Geralt? We'll work on this puzzle while we wait for a proper trailer.

The second teaser was another short clip focused on Geralt, this time with the words "are you ready?" and "salvation" and "run!"

The Witcher season 2 is "deep into post-production"

The Witcher season 2 has finished filming, the producers announced in early April 2021. As of may, showrunner Lauren Hissrich announced that they're "deep into post-production"—editing, sound mixing, effects work, and so on. It seems like we can likely expect to hear a premiere date, and maybe see a trailer, this summer. The first season released near the end of 2019, and another holiday release wouldn't be surprising.

The Witcher season 2 cast: who's new?

Four familiar witchers are joining the cast for season 2. Firstly, Geralt's grizzled old father figure Vesemir will make an appearance, played by Kim Bodnia. He's the oldest and wisest living witcher in the world on top being the man who raised Geralt at Kaer Morhen from a young age—he made Geralt the witcher he is today (literally). The other three are Eskel, who will be played by Thue Ersted Rasmussen, sarcastic jerk witcher Lambert, who will be played by Paul Bullion, and Ciri's sword combat trainer Coën, who will be played by Yasen Atour.

Another interesting casting: Kristofer Hivju will play Nivellin. Fans of the books will likely recognize that name from The Last Wish, one of the most popular Witcher stories. Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones, is as close as it comes to perfect casting.

Here are some other new faces for season 2:

Philippa Eilhart - Cassie Clare

- Cassie Clare Dijkstra - Graham McTavish

- Graham McTavish Rience - Chris Fulton

- Chris Fulton Codringher - Simon Callow

- Simon Callow Ba'lian - Kevin Doyle

- Kevin Doyle Fenn - Liz Carr

- Liz Carr Nenneke - Adjoa Andoh

- Adjoa Andoh Francesca - Mecia Simson

- Mecia Simson Lydia - Aisha Fabienne Ross

- Aisha Fabienne Ross Eskel - Basil Eidenbenz

- Basil Eidenbenz Lambert - Paul Bullion

- Paul Bullion Vereena - Bjorn

- Bjorn Coën Agnes - Yasen Atour

- Yasen Atour Queen Meve - Rebecca Hanssen

- Rebecca Hanssen King Henselt - Edward Rowe

What's the plot of The Witcher season 2?

Netflix has released the teaser for The Witcher's season 2 plot. "Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

Based on some photos captured by Redanian Intelligence during filming, it sure looks like season 2 will include the wild hunt. The Wild Hunt are the final enemies and subtitle of The Witcher 3, while readers of the novels will recognize them from their pursuit of Ciri beginning in the fourth book, Time of Contempt. We don't know just yet how large of an appearance these spooky riders will make.

We've also been told that the plot of season 2 will be much more linear. Now that all of The Witcher's main characters are together in one place (and one time), Season 2's timeline will be much easier to follow, Hissrich explained in an AMA with fans. That said, the simpler timeline lets the writers use time in a way they couldn't in Season 1. Season 2 will use flashbacks to explore Geralt's past, for instance.

According to showrunner Lauren Hissrich, season 2 will also "dig deeper into Cahir and Fringilla," the bad guys of the plot thus far. If that's not sounding super familiar, Andy Kelly has recapped each episode from The Witcher's first season in case you need a refresher before season 2:

The Witcher season 1 recaps

Check out Geralt and Ciri's season 2 looks

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

Geralt has gotten some much chunkier armor for season 2. Ciri, on the other hand, is dressing down. She looks like she'll be doing a lot of growing up at Kaer Morhen.

The Witcher season 2 teaser images

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Netflix)

In December, Netflix started revealing some teaser images relating to The Witcher season 2 with polls for fans to pick what should be shown. Somehow, instead of choosing to see a season 2 script page, the Law Of Surprise option won out. How appropriate. It got us a bunch of glamor shots of Jaskier, and yet people are still voting for the Law Of Surprise in the following polls. That's some Witchmas commitment.

All told, here's what the week of Witchmas 2020 brought us in teasers for The Witcher season 2:

Season 3 is probably definitely confirmed

A posting on the Writer's Guild of America database was spotted by fan blog Redanian Intelligence. That posting added "The Witcher Season 3 (2020-2021)" to executive-producer-writer-showrunner Lauren Hissrich's credits. The Writer's Guild of America is a very large union body, so it's pretty unlikely that they'd just make this up. Season 2 was confirmed before Season 1 aired as well, so it's pretty believable.

Where should I start with The Witcher?

Totally new to The Witcher, or just want a refresher before starting the show? Jody breaks down what you need to know in our beginner's guide to The Witcher. If the show has gotten you interested in the source material, we also have a guide to The Witcher books to help you sort out what order to read them in.

Semi-related, Jody also wrote a very serious assessment of Netflix's The Witcher vs the 2002 Polish TV show—which has some positive qualities of its own!

The Witcher's showrunner already has seven seasons mapped out

The Witcher series showrunner Lauren Hissrich is optimistic for the success of the show, and says she already has six more season mapped out if all goes well. Speaking before the second season was confirmed, she said:

"We don't have a second season yet—God willing we will—but right now it's just about, 'How do you set up stories that really capture audiences for years at a time?' The worst thing we could do is put all of our energies just into season one, and not be thinking about where these characters can grow to."

There's a lot of material to pull from: six novels, two short story collections, and three videogames with a wealth of excellent stories. (Although the show just adapts the books.)

Henry Cavill is a big fan of The Witcher

It turns out Cavill actually sought out The Witcher after finding out it was being produced.

"I played the games—they released a game called Witcher 3 about five years ago now. Played that game to death," he told Jimmy Kimmel. "Then I heard it was coming out—I met the showrunner, and that's when I learned there were books. Read the books and realized that I was missing out on a whole world of the stuff. Because I'd been into the fantasy genre since I was a kid—since before I could read, my dad was reading me fantasy books."

Following the release of season 1, Cavill spoke further about his love of PC gaming.

Where is The Witcher being filmed?

The first season of The Witcher on Netflix was filmed primarily in eastern Europe.

"WE'LL BE SHOOTING IN EASTERN EUROPE. Yes!" tweeted Hissrich. "This show couldn't exist anyplace else. Period." Quite a bit of filming was done in Hungary, including Budapest and other locations. The crew also visited the Canary Islands in Spain and, naturally, a castle in Poland as well.

Season 2 was filmed in London and elsewhere within the UK.

The directors for season 2 have been revealed

The directors for each episode of The Witcher season 2 have been revealed. Episodes 1 and 2 were directed by Stephen Surjik, who has previously directed episodes of The Umbrella Academy, Bates Model, Luke Cage, and The X-Files.

Episodes 2, 3, and 4 were directed by Sarah O'Gorman, who has previously directed episodes of The Last Kingdom, Death in Paradise, and Jamestown.

Episodes 5 and 8 were directed by Ed Bazalgette, whose previous directing work includes episodes of Doctor Who, Poldark, The Last Kingdom, and EastEnders, the long-running UK soap opera.

Episodes 6 and 7 were directed by Louise Hooper, a director whose past work includes UK shows like Cold Feet, Casualty, Vera, and Doctors.

Here's the list in full, via Redanian Intelligence:

Episode 1: Stephen Surjik

Episode 2: Stephen Surjik

Episode 3: Sarah O’Gorman

Episode 4: Sarah O’Gorman

Episode 5: Ed Bazalgette

Episode 6: Louise Hooper

Episode 7: Louise Hooper

Episode 8: Ed Bazalgette

The Witcher season 1 gallery

Image 1 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 2 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 3 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 4 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 5 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 6 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 7 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 8 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 9 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 10 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 11 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 12 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 13 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 14 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 15 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 16 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 17 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 18 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 19 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 20 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 21 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 22 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 23 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 24 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 25 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 26 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 27 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 28 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 29 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 30 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 31 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 32 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 33 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 34 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 35 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 36 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix) Image 37 of 37 (Image credit: Netflix)

A Witcher anime film is coming to Netflix

The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the works! The anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. Brought to you by the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo, and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra.January 22, 2020 See more

The Witcher show has been a great success for Netflix. So great, in fact, that another Witcher story is on the way to the service. The anime film, called The Witcher: The Nightmare of the Wolf, is in the works from Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich and Studio Mir (the animation studio behind The Legend of Korra and the new Voltron show).

Netflix says the film will "take us back to a new threat facing the Continent." We don't know much more beyond that, but considering it's already in development, Nightmare of the Wolf likely to come out before The Witcher's second season. The Witcher already seems like a great fit for the dramatic action of anime. I can already imagine Geralt's flashy sword moves exaggerated in animation.

Prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin is in the works

Yup, it sounds like continuing the Witcher series and working on an animated movie aren't enough. Netflix has also given the green light to a prequel series exploring the origins of the first Witcher.

"1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be," the announcement reads. The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich is co-creating it with Declan de Barra, who also wrote an episode in the first season. It will be a six-part series.

Blood Origin recently cast Jodie Turner-Smith as its lead character Éile who has left her life as an elite warrior to become a traveling musician.

This has been the toughest secret to keep! I've always wanted to dive deeper into the myth and lore of the Continent, and now fans will have a chance to explore it with @declandebarra in a prequel series, THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN. Elves, and enemies, and the end, oh my… https://t.co/SGzrf4WbxZJuly 27, 2020 See more

Yes, there's a tub, and Geralt is in it

(Image credit: Netflix)

Witchers get dirty, after all.