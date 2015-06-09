The Witcher 3 has sold 4 million copies

Did you buy The Witcher 3? If so, congratulations, you are now a member of a highly exclusive club that contains only 3,999,999 other human beings, and possibly a few more.

CD Projekt Red has revealed that their RPG sequel sold four million copies in its first two weeks of sale. In an open letter to Witcher 3 fans, the company's co-founder, Marcin Iwiński, called the community's feedback and support "both epic and heartwarming".

"Four million RPG fans spending their hard-earned money on our game is a sign that we did something right," Iwiński goes on to write, "and you can be sure that we’ll harness all that positive energy and make the upcoming expansions worthy of the grand adventure that you’re telling us Wild Hunt already is! Until then, keep on enjoying Wild Hunt, do not forget to grab your weekly set of free DLCs, and stay tuned for constant updates and enhancement to the game we are continuously working on."

The Witcher 3 certainly did a lot to deserve its milestone. Despite controversy surrounding a visual "downgrade", our reviewer was impressed by the game's richness and breadth of content—awarding it 92%.