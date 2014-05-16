No more Witcher 3 delays coming, this one unrelated to Dragon Age: Inquisition release date

It was originally scheduled for this fall, but we won't see Geralt stonily stare down his next monstrous foe in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt until next February . According to CD Projekt Red co-founder Marcin Iwinski, the extra development time is a commitment to quality, not a reaction to the October 7 release of BioWare's Dragon Age: Inquisition .

"No, not at all," Iwinski said in response to a question from Eurogamer about the relation of Inquisition to the delay. "Having said that, if [BioWare] were shipping on October 8 and it would announce that before us, then we would look, I don't know, for a November release or something, because there are so few RPGs that it's really a very stupid idea to ship them at the same time."

Iwinski also emphatically stated the delay was the only pushback we'll see for Wild Hunt. "This is not our first game; we're not newbies," he said. "It's not like, 'Hey, we're delaying, and we'll keep on delaying.' If we would think we need more time we would say, 'We'll release it not in February but, I don't know, June.' We made the decision at the moment we were able to judge how much time we needed, and we planned it well and it works well for us. So, no more delays."

Scratch a deep cut with your silver sword into February on the calendar, then, because that's the locked-in month for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. As you wait, check out our preview detailing CD Projekt Red's approach to quest design and its mission to slay tedious tasks in the game.