The weird arm physics of Jurassic Park: Trespasser

I love ambitious games—even when they're bad—and Jurassic Park spin-off Trespasser definitely falls into that category. Released in 1998 by DreamWorks Interactive, this is an original Jurassic Park story that features some great voice acting from John Hammond himself, Richard Attenborough. But the game's legacy will always be its control scheme, which involved flapping a long, bendy arm around to interact with the environment. You can read more about the game in our retrospective, but if you'd rather just see this weird control system in action for yourself, check out the video above.