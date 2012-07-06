The Trench: three days, two trenches, one last charge

You're stood knee deep in gunge in the middle of a French trench. Beyond no man's land, the Germans are readying a huge assault. In three days, the attack will arrive. You have to organise your defences, set artillery points, stock up on equipment to weather the attack and launch stealthy raids on German trenches to secure victory. That's the premise for this upcoming indie shooter, The Trench.

It takes place on one open map. The two trenches face each other across an open stretch of terrain that splits and deforms with every artillery strike. The map's day night cycle works as an ominous countdown to the final German attack, and you'll have to contend with wind, rain and storms as you move from trench to trench, upgrading equipment and infiltrating enemy defences.

It's suitably grim, gritty and atmospheric, and certainly feels like one to keep an eye on. A thoughtful take on trench warfare would be most welcome though, shamefully, we can't look at those faces without breaking down into fits of giggles. Forgive us. It's Friday. Find out more on The Trench site . Thanks to IndieGames for the heads up.