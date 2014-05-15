The Sims 4 trailer shows off improved Create A Sim character customization

I've always wanted to imprison my friends in a Devil in the White City-style Murder Castle, so I'm happy to see that The Sims 4 has a much a improved sim customization tool. Wait, no I haven't. Someone else must've written that. Weird. Anyway, The Sims 4 does has a powerful sim customization tool that looks great for creating likenesses of real people, and this new trailer demonstrates its direct manipulation tools with sims based on the development team.

I look forward to making the PC Gamer team, though it might be boring watching them play CS:GO and Hearthstone all day. I'm definitely not going to imprison them in The Winchester Mystery House and torment them with voodoo dolls to see who breaks first.