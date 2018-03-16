The second-worst Overwatch League team just upset one of the League's best

One of the most stunning upsets of Overwatch League just took place, as the second-last place Florida Mayhem knocked off the number-four Los Angeles Valiant.

Before this match, the Mayhem had only won two games—and those were against the bottom-ranked Shanghai Dragons and Dallas Fuel. But today they took down the Los Angeles Valiant, ranked fourth in the League with a total of 11 wins. The Mayhem took maps one and two, fell on map three, but then won map four with an impressive double-sniper push on Route 66.

The Mayhem are now on a two-match winning streak, taking down the crumbling Dallas Fuel last week. Overall, the team is playing much more coordinated than we've seen so far this season, with stars like Kevyn "TviQ" Lindström finally living up to his pre-season hype. The Mayhem plays the other Los Angeles team, the Gladiators, in the first match of the day tomorrow. Check out the full match versus the Valiant in the video above, and some of TviQ's sick Hanzo shots in the clip below: