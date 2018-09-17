The original Intel Compute Stick is just $35 right now

The original Intel Compute Stick was released in 2015. For $150, you could run Windows 8 or Ubuntu Linux on a Chromecast-like HDMI stick. Newer and better models are now available, but the first-gen stick is now very cheap - just $35 on Amazon.

As for specifications, the Compute Stick STCK1A8LFC has an Intel Atom Z3735F processor, with 2GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Your only options for expansion are the microSD card slot and the single USB 2.0 port. More details can be found here.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are built-in, so you won't have to use the USB port for a keyboard and mouse. And yes, you can sort of play games on it. The only downside is that this model doesn't come with a Windows license - it's the Ubuntu Linux version.

You can buy the Compute Stick from Amazon.

