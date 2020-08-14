The next Phoenix Point DLC will be out later this month

The next DLC release for Phoenix Point, the XCOM-like strategy game about an alien invasion of Earth, is coming this month. A solid date hasn't been set just yet, but developer Snapshot Games said in the Phoenix Point forums that it will most likely be nailed down next week.

"Legacy of the Ancients delves into the secrets of the Antediluvian Civilization that predated modern human civilization on Earth," the studio said. "Explore ancient ruins for knowledge of this precursor civilization, and use its secrets to research a whole new line of Phoenix Point weapons and technologies." Are Antediluvians the real Boomers? I guess we'll find out.

"But beware: the ancients left powerful guardians to watch over their secrets, and know that you won’t be the only one seeking to control this ancient knowledge; new rivals will rise up as the legacy of the ancients is revealed to humanity."

The DLC will include:

New story missions and cinematics

New mission types

New enemies, and new evolutions for the old ones

New environments

New points of interest on the globe, with a unique way of exploration

New resources, with a unique way of obtaining

New research

6 new powerful weapons to manufacture

Phoenix Point: Legacy of the Ancient is available for pre-purchase now for $10 on the Epic Games Store.