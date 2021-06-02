The 'next generation' of Windows will be revealed on June 24







Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said last week that the "next generation of Windows" is in the works and would be revealed soon. And he wasn't kidding: Microsoft has now announced that an event showcasing "what's next for Windows" will take place on June 24.

Unsurprisingly, neither the tweet nor the link offers details about what to expect, but Nadella called it "one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade" at Microsoft's recent build conference. Expectations are definitely high: In March we said that the upcoming Sun Valley update is "as close as we'll get to Windows 11," and in a job listing posted in May, Microsoft said it's "on a multi-year journey to revolutionize the Windows UX platform."

Join us June 24th at 11 am ET for the #MicrosoftEvent to see what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0June 2, 2021 See more

That's maybe a little hyperbolic, but Windows 10 is now six years old, which makes it positively elderly in Windows terms. Some kind of major move is definitely due at this point, and even though I really don't like my PC's setup being messed with, I'm actually looking forward to seeing what's next. The "what's next for Windows" livestream will kick off at 8 am PT/11 at ET.