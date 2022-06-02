The next Dragon Age game is officially called Dreadwolf

Audio player loading…

Electronic Arts dropped a surprise reveal today, officially confirming the full title of Dragon Age 4 (opens in new tab): Dreadwolf.

EA has been hinting at the title for years, going all the way back to the very first tease (opens in new tab) for a new Dragon Age game, which closed in #TheDreadWolfRises hashtag. Subsequent teasers have also featured Solas (opens in new tab), a powerful, villainous elven mag known by the Dread Wolf moniker.

May the Dread Wolf take you.Your newest adventure begins in Dragon Age: #Dreadwolf. pic.twitter.com/riYYZXS7O1June 2, 2022 See more

"Solas, the Dread Wolf. Some say he might be an ancient elven god, but some say not," BioWare said in a blog update (opens in new tab). "Others say a betrayer of his people…or a savior who now seeks to rescue them at the cost of your world. His motives are inscrutable and his methods sometimes questionable, earning him a reputation as something of a trickster deity—a player of dark and dangerous games.

"Whether you’re new to Dragon Age stories or you’ve experienced them all, using Solas’s namesake no doubt suggests a spectrum of endless possibilities on where things may go. But at the core of this, like every past game, is you. If you’re new to Dragon Age, you have no need to worry about not having met our antagonist just yet. He’ll properly introduce himself when the time is right."

BioWare said that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf won't be out this year, but it will reveal more about the game later in 2022. We'll keep you posted.