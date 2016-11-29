The new Overwatch map Oasis, complete with a jump pad, is now live on the PTR

The new Oasis map for Overwatch that was revealed earlier this month at BlizzCon is now live on the PTR. As noted by PVP Live, it features moving automotive traffic that can kill you if you're not careful—or that can kill someone else, if you're the well-timed, pushy sort. Even better, it also features a jump pad, making it the first Overwatch map to do so.

"Oasis is one of the world's most advanced cities, a shining jewel rising from the Arabian Desert. A monument to human ingenuity and invention, researchers and academics from around the region came together to found a city dedicated to scientific progress without restraints," the PTR patch notes say. "The city and its inhabitants are governed by the Ministries, a collection of brilliant minds who possess many secrets that have attracted the interest of powerful organizations from around the world."

It's a bit crowded right now, so you might have some trouble getting in, but if you want to give it a try (and you know you do), get yourself in the queue and be patient. Naturally, we'll be doing that ourselves, and will share our thoughts about the new map (and the new jump pad—whee!) as soon as we can.