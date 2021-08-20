The name of Destiny 2's next season has leaked

The title and art for Destiny 2's next big happening appears to have leaked, so if you don't want to know what it is don't read any further.

As posted to Reddit, Razer's Cortex optimisation tool has been displaying adverts for Destiny 2's upcoming new season ahead of next week's August 24 release. According to the ads, next season will be called Season of the Lost, and will focus on a returning Mara Sov.

There's a further subplot here, inasmuch as this information lends further credence to a 'Pastebin' leak. Destiny's community has been arguing within itself for a little while now about the veracity of this lengthy infodump, but increasingly it's information seems to be true. The leak also references a ritual rocket launcher with the rare Explosive Light perk, which was revealed in yesterday's This Week at Bungie post. Basically, some of the Pastebin leak has been shown to be true—or at least close—and some, such as a mooted Halo crossover, remains far-fetched.

(Image credit: Razer, u/Jgugjuhi)

Mara Sov is a long-absent and key Destiny character. Her lore is also buckwild. She is the immortal queen of one of the game's main three player races (the Awoken), who died in an attack on one of the original Hive, but then came back because of a Destiny macguffin called Throne Worlds. Still with me? Good because Mara also kept a dragon, Riven, who granted wishes (?) but Riven was corrupted so players had to kill it (?!?) BUT killing it granted the wish of the big bad of the next expansion, forcing The Dreaming City into a time loop (!?!?!?!?!). This curse—which players unsuccessfully tried to break after being lied to by a lore book—is ongoing, and will likely be addressed this season.

She's also got a brother, Udren, who was killed at the end of the Forsaken expansion and later resurrected into a Guardian with no memory of his previous life. He's called Crow now. He's nice.

Mara's more-or-less a reluctant ally, often seeking Guardians' help, but usually as a means to further her own ends. It's also telling that Hive eyes are hovering in the background of the teaser ad—a possible reference to Savathun, the main antagonist of this year of Destiny, and the Witch Queen of the next expansion.

You can see the full pastebin leak here, though proceed with caution: despite the accuracies, much is still unconfirmed—and even if it is true, it goes heavy on potential plot points and other details. Finding out the name of a new season early is one thing, but I don't know why you'd want to know the ending several months out.