The Medium gets a release date and a spooky tune

The Medium, Bloober Team's latest horror offering, won't be quite ready in time for Halloween, but you will be able to get your hands on it during the equally terrifying holiday season, when old men break into houses and horned beasts hurtle across the sky. It's coming on December 10.

Like the studio's other games, it's a mystery romp doused in disturbing imagery, this time set in an abandoned communist resort. As the title suggests, you'll have psychic powers to draw on, letting you solve puzzles in the physical and spirit world. Unfortunately you're also being hunted by a monster, The Maw.

I enjoyed the cyberpunk horror of Observer, awful stealth sections aside, but in a lot of Bloober Team games I'm just waiting for that jump scare or shock like I'm being wheeled around a museum of horror. Or in Layers of Fear's case, a vintage doll museum. Look I'm sure they're very scary, but I can only scream at so many crawling, porcelain monsters before I just get really tired.

The Medium seems a bit more involved than that, though, with its 'dual-reality puzzles' and all its psychic tricks. You can create energy shields, shoot out psychic blasts and leave your body to explore the spirit realm. You could probably join The Avengers with those abilities, so solving a mystery in a hotel should be simple.

If you're taken with Marianne's Theme, the track from the release date trailer, you can download it on Steam and make your day just a bit more ominous. Make washing the dishes or writing a news article feel just like exploring a haunted communist resort.