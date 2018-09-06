The mechs of Scythe: Digital Edition stomp out of Early Access

The digital port of mechs and economics 4x Scythe is now out of Steam Early Access and into a proper release. The full version of the game has a number of improvements, including a Hard difficulty setting for the game’s AI. We took a look at the game on its early access launch and called it slick and sharp—it’s a distillation of the 4x that many strategy fans are going to enjoy.
Scythe: Digital Edition is a port of Jamey Stegmaier’s board game, developed by The Knights of Unity, and published by Asmodee Digital. Scythe is well known for prominently featuring the 1920+ alternate universe of polish artist Jakub Rozalsk, a world also featured in upcoming RTS Iron Harvest.
Here are the highlights of the release version changes:
- Hard difficulty AI
- Action Assist Display
- Camera Rotation
- Stats for local games
- Steam Content (badges, Trading cards and backgrounds)
- Mac OSX support
- New languages supported: Japanese, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian.
The Knights of Unity also promise more updates in "the coming weeks and months," with some great tabletop-esque rules like bribing other players to take actions, as well as a spectator mode for online play. You can check out Scythe: Digital Edition on Steam.