The Humble Capcom Rising Bundle features Resident Evil, Dead Rising, and more

The title of the Humble Capcom Rising Bundle pretty well describes what it's all about: A collection of games from Capcom that you can pick up on the serious cheap. For the minimum price of $1, you get the side-scrolling action-adventure Strider, the online third-person shooter Umbrella Corps, and the 2013 action-brawler DmC: Devil May Cry. But that's far from all it has to offer.

By beating the average price, currently a little shy of seven bucks, you'll also get the Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, Dead Rising 2: Off the Record (a "reimagining" of Dead Rising 2 with Frank West rather than Chuck Greene as the lead character), Resident Evil HD Remaster, Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster, and Resident Evil 6. And for $12 or more, you'll top it off with Dead Rising 2 and Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition.

That's a pretty sweet deal, especially if Dead Rising is your jam: The DR3 Apocalypse Edition normally goes for $30 all by itself on Steam. The bundle also includes a ten percent discount on Humble Monthly subscriptions for new subscribers, and at the Beat the Average price, discount coupons for Resident Evil 7, Dead Rising 4, and Street Fighter 5. Featured charities on this bundle are the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation, GamesAid, and Child's Play, but of course you can select your own, or skip the "give to charity" part entirely if you'd prefer. (But why would you want to do that?)

The Humble Capcom Rising Bundle is live now and runs until July 25.