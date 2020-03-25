The gravity gloves are the real star of Half-Life: Alyx

It hasn't quite sunk in yet that a new Half-Life game came out this week, and a great one too. There's a lot I love about the game, including the astonishing world-building, the memorable set-pieces, and those thrilling, chaotic Combine battles. But the gravity gloves, or the Russells as their creator Russell calls them, are the real star of the show. The simple act of flicking something into your hand with them is immensely satisfying, and never gets old. To give you an idea what they're like to use, I've put together a highlight reel above. But you won't really know how great they are until you give them a whirl yourself.