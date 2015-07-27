The final piece of free Witcher 3 DLC is a New Game Plus mode

Think you're done with Geralt and his witchy gang? Think again. CD Projekt's final free DLC release for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be a New Game Plus mode, a boon for players who have finished the game and want to take another spin without all of the attendant hassles.

New Game Plus, as defined by the oracle that is Wikipedia, "is an unlockable videogame mode available in some videogames that allows the player to start again a new game after they finish it at least once, where certain features in NG+ not normally available in a first playthrough are added, and where certain aspects of the finished game affect the newly started game, such as keeping in the new game items or experience gained in the first playthrough." This is relevant because CD Projekt hasn't specified what exactly The Witcher 3 New Game Plus will include.

"New Game+, the final DLC, is on the way and, of course, it’s completely FREE!" the studio wrote on The Witcher Facebook page. "Stay tuned for more info regarding the release. It won’t happen this week though—we need a little bit more time to finish it."

The image accompanying the post features a pile of weapons, armor, and other Witchering paraphernalia, suggesting that the NG+ will allow players to keep at least some of their hard-earned stuff. We've contacted CD Projekt to see if we can get a steer on what it's got planned, and we'll let you know what we find out.