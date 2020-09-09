The emulated Scott Pilgrim game now has online multiplayer

In 2010, Ubisoft released Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game on PS3 and Xbox 360, a River City Ransom-style brawler based on the Scott Pilgrim comics and movie. It was well-received among both fans of Scott Pilgrim and of old school side-scrolling beat 'em ups, but was never released on PC and in 2014 was delisted from both consoles.

The RPCS3 PlayStation 3 emulator made Scott Pilgrim vs. the World available again, and on PC, but without the online multiplayer. Until now. The latest update to RPCN, a PlayStation Network emulator and the work of developer GalCiv, supports online multiplayer brawling through the streets of Toronto. It's also made connecting with other players easier, which previously made games of Bomberman Ultra with more than two or three players a problem.

The emulated version makes it available for those who once purchased it on console, as well as those who didn't have a chance to, which is a piratical consequence of emulation or the point of it, depending on who you ask.

The 10th anniversary of the Scott Pilgrim movie earlier this year drew some attention to the game, and the comic's creator Bryan Lee O'Malley tweeted that, after he'd talked about trying to organize a rerelease for over four years, Ubisoft reached out to him. Sure would be nice if it finally got an official PC version.

Recent patches for RPCS3 have also improved framerates and rendering in God of War 3 and Killzone 3.