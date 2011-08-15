Popular

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim screenshots show lizard men, cat men, Orcs and Elves

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim - alert Argonian

Recently Bethesda released the results of their Skyrim character creator poll, a screenshot of a Dark Elf thief against he backdrop of a sinister aurora. Now more character screenshots have been gathered together on the Beth Blog , showing a lizardy Argonian, a feline Khajiit warrior, an Orc, a wood elf and some very serious looking human types. Absorb their frowns below.

Each image was created by a different journalist at Quakecon, with efforts from G4TV , Destructoid , JeuxVideo.fr , Eurogamer , Game Informer , Epic Battle Axe , Ripten and Kotaku . Which one is your favourite?

