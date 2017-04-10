The Elder Scrolls Online is going free for a week starting tomorrow

Beginning tomorrow and running through April 18, the ZeniMax MMO Elder Scrolls Online will be offering a week of free play, with unrestricted access to the full Tamriel Unlimited base game, plus 500 Crowns that can be spent in the in-game store on pets, costumes, boosters, or whatever your heart desires.

Both TESO: Tamriel Unlimited and TESO: Gold Editon, which includes the base game and the Imperial City, Orsinium, Thieves Guild, and Dark Brotherhood expansions, will be on sale during the free week as well, although the discounted price hasn't been specified. Tamriel Unlimited normally goes for $30/£20/€30 on Steam, while the Gold Edition is $60/£40/€50. If you decide to spring for the game during or after the free week is over, any characters, purchases, and progress you've made will carry over.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited free play week will begin at 10 am ET on April 11 and run until 10 am ET on April 18. The next TESO expansion, Morrowind, is scheduled to go live on June 6.