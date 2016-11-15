The Elder Scrolls Online goes free till November 21

After enduring a turbulent start, The Elder Scrolls Online has since sorted itself out—prompting Steven to suggest its objective-based focus makes it "one of the best MMOs on the market" and that it "will certainly be the inspiration for MMOs decades from now." If you're yet to try it, or were put off by its sluggish entrance, November 16 marks the start of an extended Free Play Weekend which runs until Monday, November 21.

Which means signing up (preload is available now via Steam) gets you unlimited access to the subscriptionless MMO's Tamriel Unlimited base game, and 500 Crowns (the in-game currency which can be purchased with real money) to spend in the Crown Store. Any progress, purchased Crown Packs, Crown Store items picked up, and game progress carries over assuming you opt to buy The Elder Scrolls Online thereafter.

Here's why Steven speaks so highly of it:

"It's one of the best MMOs in the market... in part thanks to the awesome PvP system: the three factions battle to control the continent of Cyrodiil and the fabled Elder Scrolls. It's hard to grasp the sensation of watching hundreds of players storm through the broken gap of a castle wall while flaming boulders crash down from overhead, but The Elder Scrolls Online's PvP leads to these kind of epic moments frequently."

"PvP in The Elder Scrolls Online is so fun and engaging because Cyrodiil is more than just a catalyst for endless back-and-forth warfare. The continent has quests and dungeons to complete, which become even more intense with the always looming threat that an army could come marching over the next horizon. At the center is the Imperial City, where PvP and PvE content is mashed together into a frenzy with its own objectives and rewards to pursue. In the end, The Elder Scrolls Online's take on PvP is just as original as it is fun, and its objective-based focus will certainly be the inspiration for MMOs decades from now."

The Elder Scrolls Online's 'Free Play Weekend' starts November 16 at 10am PT/6pm GMT, and ends Monday, November 21 at 10am PT/6pm GMT. More information can be found here.