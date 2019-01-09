The Division 2 will release on the Epic Store, not Steam

Epic Games scored a big one today with the announcement of a partnership with Ubisoft that will see at least some of its future PC releases come to the Epic Games Store, and not to Steam. As reported by Polygon, the semi-exclusive deal will begin in March with the launch of The Division 2.

"We have no plans currently on releasing Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 on Steam," a Ubisoft rep said. Ubisoft and Epic will "also partner on additional select titles [coming to the Epic Games Store] to be announced during the coming year."

"We entrust Epic to deliver a smooth journey for our fans, from preordering the game and enjoying our Beta to the launch of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 on March 15," Ubisoft vice president of partnerships Chris Early said in the announcement. "Epic continues to disrupt the videogame [sic] industry, and their third party digital distribution model is the latest example, and something Ubisoft wants to support."

The Division 2 had been listed on Steam, and can still be seen in the Steam Database, but the product page has been removed. It will also be available for purchase through Ubisoft's own storefront.