The Division 2 is getting a Netflix movie adaptation

Netflix is making a Tom Clancy's The Division movie, Ubisoft announced today during its E3 press conference. Though details are extremely scarce at this moment, we do know that it will be directed by David Leitch, who directed Deadpool 2. Rafe Judkins, who was a contestant on Survivor but also worked on TV shows like Chuck and Marvel's Agents of Shield, will be adapting the screenplay.

No trailer was revealed, so there's no telling how good this movie adaptation will be. But Gyllenhaal did star in an adaptation of Prince of Persia that was aggressively mediocre, so maybe that'll give you an idea of what to expect.